BENSON — After a San Pedro Valley Little League (SPVLL) coach tested positive for coronavirus, the affected team will remain in “non-practice status” until further notice, according to SVPLL Board President Robert Guzamn.
“The coach is doing well and will remain isolated until cleared by a doctor,” Guzman said through a text message. “We are taking all necessary precautions to allow the kids to have fun and play baseball and softball,” he added. “I have taken the time to speak with some parents and have asked them about any concerns they may have.”
To date, only one team was affected by the positive test result, and all parties involved have been notified.
Those with questions or concerns can contact SPVLL through the following email address, sanpedrovalleyll@gmail.com.
San Pedro Valley Little League serves youth from 4 to 14 years old in the Benson, Pomerene, St. David, Pearce and Mescal/J-Six areas.