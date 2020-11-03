COUNTY — Benson, St. David and Willcox were all winners Friday night to stay undefeated on the season. All three teams won against region opponents to help boost their chances for the postseason.
Benson: The Bobcats' defense stood tall Friday night in their 12-6 win over the previously undefeated Morenci Wildcats.
Devin Bowling scored on a 16-yard touchdown run to give the Bobcats an early 6-0 lead. Later in the quarter, Angel Rigney intercepted a Wildcats pass, which led to an 8-yard touchdown run by Jace Barney to give Benson a 12-0 lead in the first quarter.
Morenci broke Benson’s shutout bid in the third quarter on a fourth-and-goal play.
Bowling finished the game with 128 yards rushing while Barney had 115 yards rushing. Ryan Francione led the Bobcat defense with seven tackles.
Benson travels to Tombstone on Friday. The Yellow Jackets have yet to win a game this season.
St. David: The St. David Tigers are the 1A South Region champions. The Tigers clinched the title with a 58-0 win over San Manuel last week.
Reo Larson, Jake Goodman, Robby Gooding, Talon Haynie, Kason Jacquez and Wyatt Judd all scored touchdowns in Friday's win.
Senior quarterback Logan Davis completed 10 of 14 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Haynie led the Tigers on the ground with 190 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Jacquez led in receiving yards with 125 on six catches.
Defensively, Haynie led the team with 13 tackles, followed by Goodman with seven and Jacquez with six.
Thursday’s AIA rankings have the Tigers as the No. 3 team in the 1A Conference. St. David will not play next week due to Fort Thomas having to cancel because of the coronavirus. St. David waits to see where it will be scheduled when the first round of the playoffs begins on Nov. 13.
Willcox: The Cowboys moved to 2-0 on the season with a 48-16 win over Bisbee at Warren Ballpark.
Alex Mills, Ayden Fuentes, Kash Macumber, Cristian Pando, Oren Allsup, Isaac Felix and Izzy V Villegas all found the end zone for the Cowboys.
Allsup sparked the Cowboys offense with 177 yards rushing on 17 carries. Fuentes completed 6 of 8 passes for 78 yards.
Bisbee struggled to contain the Willcox running game and make tackles, making it a fairly easy night for Willcox.
Defensively for the Cowboys, Bridger Sanborn had a sack with a five-yard loss. Pando led the team with nine tackles.
Willcox hosts Morenci, which lost to Benson last week, on Friday. The Cowboys close out their regular season on Nov. 13 when they host Benson.
