BENSON — Being a part of the Benson High School teaching and coaching staff was a goal for Chris Taylor ever since he graduated from Benson. And now as a Benson Public Schools faculty member, Taylor has accomplished yet another of his goals — being selected as the new Benson High School Athletic Director.
“There is nowhere else I would want to be as a teacher, coach, and now athletic director,” Taylor said. “Benson is the perfect fit for me and my family.”
When Taylor moved with his family to Benson in 2000, he immediately became a part of the Bobcat family. An avid athlete, he participated in football, basketball, and track & field. After graduating from Benson in 2009, he continued his education at Monterey Peninsula College on a football scholarship, competing for the Lobos as a safety and outside linebacker.
He continued his education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff where he worked as a student assistant football coach while earning his degree in secondary education and history. Following college, he went on to teach history and coach football at Payson High School.
After learning of an opening at Benson High School, Taylor was quick to apply and soon again became a Bobcat where he took on the position of strength and condition teacher as well as defensive coordinator for the varsity football team and head boys’ basketball coach. Now, entering his fourth year back in Benson, Taylor will be taking on the position of high school athletic director.
As the new Benson High School athletic director, Taylor will be dividing his time between the classroom and his role as AD. He will still be teaching five strength and conditioning classes and helping coach football and basketball but, again, Taylor knows that this is all doable.
“I will still be teaching, so I will still be seeing our students in the classroom as well as on the athletic fields of competition,” he said.
Former assistant principal and athletic director Tad Jacobson is happy for Taylor as he takes on his new responsibilities.
“I’m excited that Chris will have this opportunity to be the new Benson AD and grow in this position. He understands coaching and how to support coaches and athletes. I know that he will do a great job as he is a true Bobcat; he knows the Benson traditions and how much they mean to the school and community.”
Taylor is also quick to give credit for his achievements and future plans and goals to his family who have always been a huge support to him.
“I couldn’t do anything without my entire family behind me, and they are definitely supporting me all the way,” he added. He and his wife Laticia have been married for six years and have one daughter, two-year-old Kahlani.
“When you love the school and town where you work, it’s easy to wake up and do your job,” Taylor said.