TOMBSTONE — The Yellow Jackets hosted the first cross country meet of the season last Friday. Five Cochise County schools were represented at the meet.
Despite being the first race of the season, runners seemed to be in top form. Kayla O'Connell from Morenci set a new course record with a time of 19:25. Tombstone head coach Jake Winslow said the previous record was 19:28. Benson was the highest ranked Cochise County team at the end of the meet.
“I’m super pleased with how well our runners did at Tombstone,” varsity coach Randy Barney said. “Most of our athletes were faster than their best times last year so they had personal records while others came very close to their best times. I see this competition as an amazing start to our season.”
The Ladycat team finished behind Thatcher, who earned first place with 32 points. Benson had 41, Morenci finished with 73 and Safford had 88. Tombstone and Willcox also had runners competing but not enough to register a team score.
Placing for the Ladycats were: Amity Hall 2nd, Bailey Hall 3rd, Siarra Wilson 8th, Ella Allred 15th, Brooke Schmidt 19th, Lilian Lerblance 30th, Delma Santiago 32nd, and Briley Barney 34th.
The Bobcat boys’ team finished third of the seven teams competing. Thatcher finished first with a score of 21 followed by Safford with 67, Benson with 68, Morenci with 92 and Willcox with 113. St. David and Tombstone also had runners competing but not enough to register a team score.
Placing for the Bobcats were: Sean Laura 5th, Zach Laura 7th, Joseph Akers 21st, Aaric Myatt 22nd, Max Frost 37th, Sy Arnold 38th and junior Thomas Caywood 43rd.
“I was really impressed with how well our runners did in their first race of the season,” Benson assistant cross country coach Tori Moncada said. “I can’t wait to see how they do this week at our home course competition.”
The cross country ‘cats next competition will be a 5-way meet at home on Friday. The Boys race begins at 4:45 p.m. and the girls race will be at 5:30 p.m. Most of the teams from last week's race will be in Benson.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Alexis Ramanjulu contributed to this story.
