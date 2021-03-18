SAN TAN VALLEY — County teams participated in the Division 4 boys wrestling state tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday at Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley.
The Cowboys were the big winners of the four county teams that participated. Willcox finished third out of more than 30 teams that participated and brought home three state placers, including one state champion.
Ote Allsup pinned every opponent at the tournament to represent Willcox in a dominant way and become the 160-pound state champion. His younger brother, Oren Allsup, took second place in the 152 weight class. Kash Macumber took sixth place in the 145 weight class “in a very loaded bracket with a real bad draw.”
“We had several other wrestlers score big points and almost made the podium as a state placer,” said Willcox coach Patrick Macumber.
St. David brought home two state placers and the team finished 17th. Devvin Deskins finished fourth in the 145-pound bracket and Brayden Merrill placed third in the 160-pound bracket.
Tombstone finished in 31st place.
“My team is very young,” head coach Keven Torres said. “All lost two in a row with the exception of Jacob Weichelt at 220 pounds. He lost to the eventual state champion from Morenci, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. He wrestled very well the entire tournament but did not place.“
Benson had a hard time at state. Colten Tyra was 3-2, Connor Curtis was 2-2 and Nathan Beeman was 1-2 in the tournament. They didn’t have anyone qualify for the placing rounds.
