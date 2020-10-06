Willcox volleyball against Benson

Libero Jazlyn Felix sends a ball back over the net for the 2-4 Willcox girls volleyball varsity.

 Steve Reno Herald/Review

WILLCOX — A big win over rival Benson gave the struggling Willcox Cowgirl volleyball team a shot in the arm before two key home matches in their early-season region play this coming week.

The return of starting setter Kamrielle Wyatt in the 3-1 victory Thursday against Benson was also a confidence booster.

“When your main setter goes down for two weeks, that makes it tough,” coach Todd Debaun said. “When Kam came back, it kind of jelled everybody together and put people in positions where they needed to play.”

It also helped them overcome a 1-4 start to the season and even their region record at 1-1.

“I was so excited to get back out there and I got emotional after we won,” Wyatt said. “It felt great to win, especially against Benson.”

“We have a good team.I think we just needed to get it in our heads we could do it,” middle hitter Alyssa Rogers said. “We kind of had that mentality that we couldn't. The Benson match could be a turning point.”

“The Benson game was costly as Kennedy Peterson collided with Amira Alvarado and ended up with stitches in her head,” coach Debaun said. “Sadie Todd got a broken nose in the match, another kid popped her knee. The best part about it was we used different players in different positions and they still came out and got the job done. That was fantastic.”

They hope the confidence translates to a win Thursday versus visiting Bisbee, who are in a four-way tie for second in region with Willcox, each with their 1-1 marks. Morenci will visit next Tuesday and are also currently 1-1.

“If we can keep playing like we’re playing, keep practicing like we’re practicing and finish the season like I think we can, then 1-4 will just be a memory to us,” Debaun said..

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments