WILLCOX — The Cowboy and Cowgirl cross-country teams held their annual invitational Wednesday, which welcomed seven other schools to Willcox.

Benson, Morenci, Safford, San Simon, St. David, Thatcher and Tombstone were all represented in the races on Wednesday.

Only three schools had complete teams in the girls race, while the boys race consisted of five full teams. The Benson girls finished first with 36 points and the Benson boys were the highest Cochise County team to finish with 79 points. The Willcox boys finished fourth with 103 points. Tombstone and St. David had representatives in each of the races.

Boys Results

5. Zach Laura 20:36.96 Benson

6. Elijah Schmidt 20:39.94 St David

12. Rafe Heap 22:08.43 San Simon

13. Sean Laura 22:33.49 Benson

15. Aaric Myatt 23:13.57 Benson

19. M. Lane Whetten 24:12.83 Willcox

21. Chris Tinney 24:20.61 Tombstone

22. Tirso Trujillo 24:31.48 Willcox

23. Nathaniel Clement 24:53.21 Willcox

24. Zack Hacker 24:55.72 St David

26. Jose Pinon 25:19.23 Willcox

28. Joseph Akers 25:41.22 Benson

29. Johnny Collins 26:37.84 Willcox

30. Sy Arnold 26:49.42 Benson

32. Mark Moore 27:28.58 Tombstone

35. Thomas Caywood 34:54.07 Benson

Girls Results

2. Bailey Hall 24:30.57 Benson

3. Reagan McGuire 24:32.30 Tombstone

4. Amity Hall 24:37.36 Benson

5. Siarra Wilson 24:41.46 Benson

13. Ella Allred 27:28.57 Benson

14.Maylee Thompson 28:57.56 Willcox

19. Brooke Schmidt 31:18.76 Benson

22. Liliana Lerblance 33:49.40 Benson

23. Yuliana Reyes 35:34.65 Willcox

24. Naomi Hernandez 35:38.79 Willcox

25. Alana Jones 36:06.87 St David

26. Allison Wilson 36:43.10 Willcox

