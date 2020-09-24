WILLCOX — The Cowboy and Cowgirl cross-country teams held their annual invitational Wednesday, which welcomed seven other schools to Willcox.
Benson, Morenci, Safford, San Simon, St. David, Thatcher and Tombstone were all represented in the races on Wednesday.
Only three schools had complete teams in the girls race, while the boys race consisted of five full teams. The Benson girls finished first with 36 points and the Benson boys were the highest Cochise County team to finish with 79 points. The Willcox boys finished fourth with 103 points. Tombstone and St. David had representatives in each of the races.
Boys Results
5. Zach Laura 20:36.96 Benson
6. Elijah Schmidt 20:39.94 St David
12. Rafe Heap 22:08.43 San Simon
13. Sean Laura 22:33.49 Benson
15. Aaric Myatt 23:13.57 Benson
19. M. Lane Whetten 24:12.83 Willcox
21. Chris Tinney 24:20.61 Tombstone
22. Tirso Trujillo 24:31.48 Willcox
23. Nathaniel Clement 24:53.21 Willcox
24. Zack Hacker 24:55.72 St David
26. Jose Pinon 25:19.23 Willcox
28. Joseph Akers 25:41.22 Benson
29. Johnny Collins 26:37.84 Willcox
30. Sy Arnold 26:49.42 Benson
32. Mark Moore 27:28.58 Tombstone
35. Thomas Caywood 34:54.07 Benson
Girls Results
2. Bailey Hall 24:30.57 Benson
3. Reagan McGuire 24:32.30 Tombstone
4. Amity Hall 24:37.36 Benson
5. Siarra Wilson 24:41.46 Benson
13. Ella Allred 27:28.57 Benson
14.Maylee Thompson 28:57.56 Willcox
19. Brooke Schmidt 31:18.76 Benson
22. Liliana Lerblance 33:49.40 Benson
23. Yuliana Reyes 35:34.65 Willcox
24. Naomi Hernandez 35:38.79 Willcox
25. Alana Jones 36:06.87 St David
26. Allison Wilson 36:43.10 Willcox
