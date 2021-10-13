BENSON — Benson High School hosted its annual cross country invitational on Wednesday, Oct. 6, with 13 schools competing in the varsity and open competitions.
The Thatcher Eagles girls placed first with 22 points, the Benson Bobcats were second with 40 and the Fort Thomas Apaches third with 82.
The Thatcher boys were first with 26 points, the Benson Bobcats second with 71, the Empire Ravens third with 88, the Bisbee Pumas fourth with 116, the Safford Bulldogs fifth with 125, the Willcox Cowboys sixth with 150 and the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles seventh with 163.
Benson senior Amity Hall was the girls’ championship, winnings in 21:32.07. Sophomore Ella Allred was seventh, freshman Sadie Webb 15th, junior Siarra Wilson 16th, junior Liliana Lerblance 21st, junior Briley Barney 24th and freshman Shannon Frost 26th.
Placing for the Benson boys were freshman Oskar Bergh, fourth; junior Joseph Akers, 13th; sophomore Aaric Myatt, 15th; senior Zach Laura, 18th; freshman Syric Ramerez, 27th; junior Randy Suprenant, 28th and junior Kyle Hatch, 31st.
“I’m very excited to see where our team is right now,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “Our kids are working very hard and are excited for the final phase of our season — to polish off all the work we’ve done and prepare for regionals and state. It’s great to see how much our times have improved over the last time we ran our course Sept. 1 in our first race; most of our athletes ran at least a minute faster.”
Placing for the Bisbee boys were junior Ramon Loya, third; junior Fernando Gallegos, 24th; junior Jesus Moreno, 29th; junior Francisco Zamudio, 35th; freshman Michael Hernandez, 42nd; sophomore Jorge Luis Rodriguez, 43rd and junior Jesus Ibarra, 44th.
Placing for the St. David boys was freshman Corbin Fry, 34th. Placing for the Tombstone girls was sophomore Cora Lehman, 20th.
Placing for the Tombstone boys were sophomore Anthony Piro, 25th and freshman Landen Pease, 33rd.
“Cora ran a tough race; she ran very well and had a breakthrough performance finishing 20th overall,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said.
Placing for the Willcox girls were freshman Ainsley Hepworth, second; junior Yuliana Reyes, 22nd; senior Naomi Hernandez, 28th; and junior Allison Wilson 30th.
Placing for the Willcox boys were senior Jonathan Collins, 21st; sophomore Lane Whetten, 26th; senior Tirso Trujillo, 30th; senior Ryan McClaine, 46th and freshman Kyle McClaine, 49th.
“This was a good midseason indicator,” Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said. “It was good to rerun the same course we ran earlier in the season — everyone who ran improved their times over the first Benson race. This was a super overall meet that really built their confidence; everyone is running really well.”
