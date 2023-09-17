Berean Academy improves to 3-0 By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Sep 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sierra Vista’s Berean Academy Eagles improved to 3-0 after beating the Southwest Leadership Academy Rams of Phoenix 48-0 Thursday night in Phoenix.Berean scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and took a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter when the Eagles scored once but then missed the extra point.Berean sophomore Isaac Merrill ran for 122 yards on four carries and scored two touchdowns. He was 3-for-3 in passing for 49 yards and a TD.Junior Jeremiah Betha had two carries for 63 yards and a score, Senior Andre Shields had two carries for 38 yards and a TD and junior Logan Sealey had two carries for 59 yards and a TD.Senior Jason Powell caught one pass for 15yards and a touchdown.Berean Academy will be back in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 22, against Western SciTech Academy at 7 p.m. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Football Sports Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Shoplifting incident leads to felony charges against woman accused of drug offense with minors USBP Agents Instructed To Dump Migrants Across Cochise County Without Food, Water, Or Money Victim awarded $294K in restitution nearly 4 years after massive theft Mayberry's retirement 'bittersweet' U.S. airman missing for almost 80 years laid to rest in Sierra Vista Adios curse: 17 years of frustration ends as Tombstone tops Benson 33-26 to remain unbeaten Bisbee dominates Catalina on homecoming night Police release name of person killed in Sept. 7 car crash in Douglas Active Shooter Fears at Joyce Clark Middle School ‘Unsubstantiated’ Three dead, three injured in two-car collision in Douglas Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Shoplifting incident leads to felony charges against woman accused of drug offense with minors USBP Agents Instructed To Dump Migrants Across Cochise County Without Food, Water, Or Money Victim awarded $294K in restitution nearly 4 years after massive theft Mayberry's retirement 'bittersweet' U.S. airman missing for almost 80 years laid to rest in Sierra Vista Adios curse: 17 years of frustration ends as Tombstone tops Benson 33-26 to remain unbeaten Bisbee dominates Catalina on homecoming night Police release name of person killed in Sept. 7 car crash in Douglas Active Shooter Fears at Joyce Clark Middle School ‘Unsubstantiated’ Three dead, three injured in two-car collision in Douglas COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
