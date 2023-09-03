Berean Academy wins season opener By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Sep 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sierra Vista’s Berean Academy won its season opener Friday, beating Imagine Prep Coolidge High School 21-8 in Coolidge.Berean led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, 15-8 at the half and 21-8 heading into the fourth quarter.Game information and statistics were not available.Berean Academy will host its home opener on Thursday, Sept. 7, taking on the Scottsdale New Way Learning Academy at 7 p.m. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas edges Bisbee 39-38 in 153rd thriller as official controversy looms Douglas keeps The Pick following 39-38 win over Bisbee Bisbee vs. Douglas clash in historic 153rd meeting Phoenix teen arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash near Fairbank Crosby listed as plaintiff in lawsuit aimed at decertification of 2022 election Women plead not guilty in dog attack arraignment Bisbee show gets into gear Smugglers are steering migrants into the remote Arizona desert, posing new Border Patrol challenges Tombstone improves to 2-0 following 49-0 shutout Paul Krugman: Why is China in so much trouble? Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Douglas edges Bisbee 39-38 in 153rd thriller as official controversy looms Douglas keeps The Pick following 39-38 win over Bisbee Bisbee vs. Douglas clash in historic 153rd meeting Phoenix teen arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash near Fairbank Crosby listed as plaintiff in lawsuit aimed at decertification of 2022 election Women plead not guilty in dog attack arraignment Bisbee show gets into gear Smugglers are steering migrants into the remote Arizona desert, posing new Border Patrol challenges Tombstone improves to 2-0 following 49-0 shutout Paul Krugman: Why is China in so much trouble? COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
