SIERRA VISTA —The Berean Academy Eagles ended a three-game losing streak with an impressive 22-8 victory over the Western SciTech Warriors at Arbenz Field on Thursday, Oct. 13, making for a joyous homecoming and senior night celebration.
The Eagles were looking to get back in the win column and give themselves an opportunity to qualify for a playoff spot in the Canyon Athletic Association. With only one game remaining in the regular season the contest was crucial for the 2-4 Eagles.
“We’re going to play every game like we’re already in the playoffs,” said quarterback Isaac Merrill. “We’re going to play with a chip on our shoulder and we’re coming out ready and prepared.”
Merrill was back under center after missing games in concussion protocol, and he did his job well, contributing 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“Our offense is designed mostly for running plays,” he said. “We’ve been working on that since the start of the season and finally our offensive linemen were making their assignments and the running backs were hitting holes like they’re supposed to — it was all just coming together.”
Berean led 16-0 at halftime and used an effective ball-control offense in the second half while the defense stymied the Warriors’ offense.
In addition to Merrill’s 118 yards, Logan Sealy ran for 93 yards on 10 carries while speedy Adam Bethea carried just twice but racked up 54 yards. Jesus Marinda kept the chains moving in the fourth quarter with tough inside running and totaled 54 yardsl.
Sealy, who scored on a 70-yard touchdown run, recently moved to Sierra Vista from California and it was his second game with Berean. He said the transition has gone well as the team closes out the regular season.
“I feel they’ve been really welcoming, teaching me the offense and the defense and getting me involved,” Sealy said.
Defensively, the Eagles were playing with reckless abandon and caused three fumbles — two of which were recovered by Nik Evans, while Andre Shields recorded seven solo tackles and one quarterback sack.
“Nik was flying all over the field making plays,” Shields said of Evans. He said his own sack was special because it resulted in a 15-yard loss for the visiting Warriors.
“It felt good, it felt great. It was for a big loss, so it felt good and was what the team needed,” he said.
Coach Jalen Hampton was determined to get a shut out and implored his team to keep up the defensive pressure until the end, but the Warriors managed to score on a short run by Ezekial Holiday in the fourth quarter to get Western on the board.
“It wasn’t a disappointment,” Shields said about losing the shut out. “It was still a great team effort.”
The Berean Eagles close out the regular season at Ajo High School Friday, Oct 21.
