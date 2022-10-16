SIERRA VISTA —The Berean Academy Eagles ended a three-game losing streak with an impressive 22-8 victory over the Western SciTech Warriors at Arbenz Field on Thursday, Oct. 13, making for a joyous homecoming and senior night celebration.

The Eagles were looking to get back in the win column and give themselves an opportunity to qualify for a playoff spot in the Canyon Athletic Association. With only one game remaining in the regular season the contest was crucial for the 2-4 Eagles.

