Berean head coach Jalen Hampton leads an early season practice.

SIERRA VISTA — In most cases a high school football team finishing the season with a 2-5 record would be disappointing, but for the Berean Eagles a two-win campaign wasn’t cause for concern because it was the first football season in the school’s history.

In the early spring the concept of the Eagles was just becoming a reality as head coach Jalen Hampton worked hard in the community and with the school, garnering support for the team. He already had the players, and soon they had uniforms, a field to play on and a schedule in the Canyon Athletic Association.

