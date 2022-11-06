SIERRA VISTA — In most cases a high school football team finishing the season with a 2-5 record would be disappointing, but for the Berean Eagles a two-win campaign wasn’t cause for concern because it was the first football season in the school’s history.
In the early spring the concept of the Eagles was just becoming a reality as head coach Jalen Hampton worked hard in the community and with the school, garnering support for the team. He already had the players, and soon they had uniforms, a field to play on and a schedule in the Canyon Athletic Association.
Berean won its first game, and after that the season took many twists and turns. The team dealt with losses, injuries and a forfeit, but through it all junior defensive end Andre Shields said they were always on the cusp of winning.
“We lost some games, but our team has great chemistry and could have done anything last season,” he said. “The only game that might have been a stretch for us to win was the Skyline Prep game. But other than that, we could have won any of our games.”
Hampton also looks at the season with optimism and thinks the Eagles had a chance to win more games than they did.
“I don’t think I’ve seen a team that we can’t match up with as far as talent,” Hampton said. “It’s more a matter of the other teams we played having more experience, and us not being as prepared as we should have been going into some games. Not to take anything away from the other teams but I think we can hang with any team in the league when we’re at our best.”
One of the issues that plagued Berean was scoring in the red zone. The Eagles would drive down the field then self-destruct with penalties and bad decisions that prevented them from scoring. Quarterback Isaac Merrill thinks he knows what he needs to do to improve in those situations.
“We need to execute our assignments better and make the right decisions, and as far as me, I need to be a little more calm and collected,” said Merrill, who was voted the Eagles’ most outstanding offensive player.
“Once we got in the red zone we would get a holding call, or a false start,’’ added Hampton. “The only thing we knew for sure was that we would mess it up for ourselves. Our philosophy was to keep things simple — don’t get too excited.”
The toughest part of the season for the Eagles was having to forfeit a game because so many players were injured. It was a tough decision, but Hampton said it was the right thing to do.
“We were all hurt about losing a game by forfeit, but we had to make the kids understand that it’s about health and living to fight another day. No one wants to forfeit, and the kids wanted to play,” he said. “But it’s about the kids’ safety and not risking long-term injuries, so forfeiting one game was not important in the long run.”
The Eagles plan to improve their passing game. They ran the football much more than they passed, and Hampton is hoping to build a more balanced offense. The success hinges on Merrill’s development, and he said he is ready to get the ball to his receivers.
“I definitely want to pass more coming into next season and I will be working to improve my passing skills by working on it during the offseason with our coaches and some of my receivers,” he said “I’ll be running drills and hitting the gym.”
The Eagles have youth in their favor and even though the inexperience hurts them at times, they only have three seniors, so the majority of the team will return next season. Hampton said they will be ready in 2023.
“Now after having a year under our belt, we know specifically what to work on to get better,” he said. “We need to increase our football IQ and we need to understand what we want to do and how to do it. You should see a real difference between this year and next year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.