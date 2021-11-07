DOUGLAS — On a night that Douglas High School honored its senior fall athletes, the Douglas Bulldogs were able to snap a five-game losing streak with a 33-0 shutout of the Rio Rico Hawks.
Douglas was led by sophomore running back Emiliano Berthely, who was also celebrating his 17th birthday. Berthely gave his seniors a gift of sorts, scoring 26 of Douglas’ points on touchdown runs of 7, 1, and 12 yards and catching a 13-yard TD pass from quarterback Aiden Rodriguez. Berthely also had a 2-point conversion carry following his third TD.
Both teams began the game with punts. Douglas moved the ball 60 yards on its opening possession while Rio Rico moved backward, going from its own 33 back to its own 10 before kicking the ball away, narrowly avoiding a blocked punt.
The Bulldogs offense struggled on the ensuing possession and once again was forced to punt. The punt was mishandled by the Hawks and DHS senior Frank Corrales was there for the recovery, setting up Douglas at the Hawks’ 19.
Two plays later Berthely was in the end zone for his first TD. The extra-point kick was blocked and the Bulldogs led 6-0.
Following another Rio Rico punt on the following possession in the second quarter, Douglas drove 52 yards in 10 plays and Berthely scored again, this time from a yard out. The Bulldogs led 12-0 following an unsuccessful 2-point conversion attempt.
At halftime Douglas coach Hunter Long honored his eight seniors and three senior managers, Francisco Corrales, Manuel Dominguez-Pickell, Jossue Gracia, Jackson Maddux, Diego Alan Martinez, Michael Monge, Adalberto Valencia and Kevin Ybarra along with managers Zheyla Baltierrez, Ashley Galaz and Laci Leyva.
Lucas Castillo intercepted a Rio Rico pass on the opening drive of the second half. On the possession that followed Berthely managed to weave his way into the end zone for his third score of the night. The successful 2-point conversion carry gave the Bulldogs a 20-0 lead.
Later in the quarter Rodriguez completed a 13-yard TD pass to Berthely.
Ybarra, playing his last home game for the Bulldogs, scored in the fourth quarter. Monge’s point-after kick concluded the scoring.
Berthely finished the night with 75 yards on 17 carries and the one TD reception but it was enough to propel Douglas.
“I felt really good out there tonight,” he said. “I was able to get some nice holes to run through thanks to my line. I’m glad we were able to do this for the seniors.”
Long said his team came out and pretty much executed the game plan the way he wanted. He was happy to not only get the win but do it on Senior Night.
“We had a good game plan in previous games, unfortunately we didn’t execute,” he said. “Tonight we executed and got the win.”
Long said the seniors on this team are extra special because he inherited them as sophomores when he was hired three years ago.
“I saw all these guys grow and mature and become honest, respectful young men,” he said. “All these guys have a special place in my heart just because of the hard work they put in and the positive attitude they bring.”
Douglas, 2-5 overall, 1-2 in the 4A Gila Region, closes out the regular season Friday night at Tucson Catalina Foothills, which is coming off a 49-14 victory over Tucson Empire.
