ST. DAVID — Coach Tylene Miller impacted the lives of hundreds of athletes with her knowledge of volleyball and her ability to motivate.
But it was more than her coaching talents that set Coach Ty apart from the world around her. It was the kind heart that beat so fiercely inside her that put her win/loss record always at win.
And she definitely had an exceptional win/loss record. In the 20-plus years she coached volleyball at St. David, Miller recorded a 327-65 record, won 1A state championships in 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2020, two state runner-up titles in 2010 and 2018, and 21 regional titles. In addition, she received numerous awards and coach of the year honors through her coaching tenure.
Tylene Miller died on Nov. 12 at age 59.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1962. She and her family lived in Pima where Ty was an avid Roughrider athlete, competing in volleyball, basketball, track and field and softball. She learned early what winning was like as the teams she competed on took state championships in volleyball and softball her senior year.
Ty met her future husband, Marlin Miller Jr., when they were in second grade. Marlin knew by sixth grade that Ty was the one he would marry. They began dating their junior year, were selected homecoming king and queen their senior year and two years after they graduated, on Aug. 25, 1983, they were married. In 1994, they moved to St. David from Tucson when Ty was hired as Orland Merrill’s assistant volleyball coach. She also served as the St. David athletic director and substituted for several years.
“Ty is my best friend, the love of my life,” Miller said. “I always told her how beautiful she was. She was always kind to everyone, always positive — she never looked at the negative. She wasn’t about state championships; she was about touching people’s lives. All of her players knew how much she cared about them — everyone knew how much she cared about them.”
It was this positive attitude, this kind heart that resonates in the words of those who knew her.
St. David baseball coach Ron Goodman looked to Coach Ty and the teams she coached as an example for his athletes in their pursuit of state titles.
“I told my baseball team that we needed to look at Coach Miller’s volleyball program and see what they were doing right to win state like they had been doing,” Goodman said. “I remember that we congratulated each other when both of our teams took state during the 2020-21 school year.
“She touched so many lives and influenced so many girls in her program. The girls wanted to play volleyball for her. What a wonderful lady; she loved what she did.”
Former Benson High School volleyball coach Kimberly East remembers the competition between St. David and Benson, but also coaching all-star games alongside Miller.
“I had the pleasure of coaching against and with Ty,” East said. “We coached several all-star teams together. One year I was the head coach and the next year she was. She was a fierce competitor but a kind soul. She truly loved the game of volleyball. and she adored the girls who played for her.”
Former St. David Middle School volleyball coach Dona Lee saw Miller’s dedication to her teams and individual athletes.
“Tylene was the same on and off the court,” Lee said. “She was passionate about her coaching. When people say that coaches don’t take it home with them — they didn’t know Ty. Her players were still a part of her life even when they left the gym; if they needed her, she was there for them. But she was definitely tough as a coach. She insisted that her players show respect to the officials and their opponents. She always told them that words hurt so they needed to treat everyone with kindness and respect. Kindness, treating others as you would like to be treated — that was Tylene.”
Many of Miller’s former athletes were so inspired by her positive example that they, too, found their way into coaching volleyball, some with the Tigers’ program
“My love for volleyball honestly came from her,” said Breana Tillett, who has been a St. David assistant volleyball coach since 2013 and played at St. David for four years before going on to compete at Chandler Gilbert Community College. “She pushed me and showed me my true potential, and I fell in love with the sport because of her. Even while I was coaching with her, she was still pushing me to see my potential as a coach. She taught me so much as both a player and a coach. She truly was the best.”
“When I told her my freshman year in high school that I wanted to play college volleyball, she told me that she would push me — and she pushed me harder than anyone else,” said Kayla Harguess, who competed for the Tigers and coached with Tylene for three years. “It was because of what she saw in me and her help that I was able to play at South Mountain Community College. She was the most caring and compassionate person. I always knew that I could depend on her. She was my inspiration to coach. She has impacted hundreds of lives through her coaching and her involvement in our church’s (the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) young women’s programs.”
“As a volleyball coach, she was the best,” said Kayla Stafford, who took state as a player in 2013, then returned to assist with the 2019 and 2020 state championship teams. “She knew how to make us work hard but also how to have fun while playing. There was just something about her. She never yelled; she knew how to coach without that. She believed in her players, possibly even more then they believed in themselves. We learned life lessons, not just how to play volleyball. She taught her players to be good people, to be kind, and to be respectful. She was a mentor to me; I learned a lot more from her than just volleyball. She was just so special.”
Miller’s influence went far beyond the schools’ gymnasium. The St. David administration she worked with also knew of her dedication and the impact that she was having on the lives of their students.
“She was more than a coach — she was a fantastic person who always had time for everyone,” St. David principal Andrew Brogan said. “She had more than just knowledge of the game, she had the ability to get the best out of her players. Volleyball was more than just a game to her; she truly loved her players and wanted them to be successful on and off the court. It wasn’t just about the wins and losses, it was about seeing her athletes grow and succeed. She treated her players like family — like they were all her daughters. She is the most kind, loving, genuine person I’ve ever met.”
“It has been one of the greatest honors to work with Tylene for more than 20 years,” former St. David superintendent Mark Goodman said. “She has played a pivotal role in the personal growth and development of so many young women and was a true champion for all children. Though she was known as a successful coach, her lessons and expectations of integrity and kindness will forever live with those she coached. I valued her positive interactions and constant advocacy for the youth in our community. Still, most important, I cannot thank her enough for the love and support she provided to my daughters.”
Through her involvement with St. David schools, the community of St. David and her church, Miller formed many strong bonds and friends became part of her family.
“Coach Ty was a miracle in my life,” said Leah Haymore, a former player and family friend. “Her example of living life to serve others will impact me for the rest of my life. I hope to pass on her legacy of kindness every day. I feel blessed that she welcomed me and my family into her family. Her strong faith and the peace of Christ that she always showed will be a constant calm in my life.”
“Ty was unique,” longtime friend Heather Murray said. “She lived her life in such a way that when you were around her, you always left happier than when you arrived. She was a role model, a great example, and an amazing coach. She always gave credit to her volleyball girls for their successes, but I love how my dad put it — ‘you can’t have a champion team without a champion coach.
“Tylene was a champion-maker, not just on the court but off as well. She also influenced many of the guys by working at the school, being athletic director and being involved in their lives. Tylene knew who she was. She knew where she came from, and she knew where she was going. She had faith that her Heavenly Father and her Savior would be there for her.”
Heathers’ daughters, Brenna and Brylee, were members of state championship volleyball teams at St. David.
“The way that she (Coach Ty) believed in all of us, we knew that we could accomplish anything,” Brenna said. “My senior year we were in the state championship game, and we were down 0-2. She told us to believe in ourselves and that we could do it. We came back and won three games in a row to take the state title 3-2. She had a way of helping us see our potential.”
“She was the best,” Brylee said. “She was super passionate about volleyball and dedicated to the girls. She always told us to be positive to everybody and about everything and things would go better.”
One friend who knew Tylene the longest understands the strength and kindness she embodied.
“She has always been my best friend,” said Tylene’s sister, Darla, who is eight years her senior. “I was the oldest and she was the youngest, but we always had that connection. She looked up to me as the older sister, but I looked up to her even more for how strong of a person she was. She was always about being there for others. As a coach, she was always about helping shape her athletes’ lives. She wanted her players to enjoy the game and have fun. No matter if her teams won or lost, she always stayed positive. ‘Be kind’ was the quote she was famous for saying, and she was definitely kind.”
The Millers’ home was always open to all. The last few weeks of her life were not any different, with a steady stream of friends and family and athletes (past and present) finding their way to the house to share stories and songs and enjoy their time together.
“Everyone who came into her life became part of her family,” Darla said.
The many awards earned by the volleyball teams and their coaches are a testament to their hard work and dedication. But for the St. David volleyball teams, it will be the life lessons that they learned from their varsity coach and the memories of all their times together that will stand out more than all the accolades.
“Tylene changed peoples’ lives,” Marlin said. “Just by meeting her, your life was changed.”
