SIERRA VISTA — Though only a sophomore, runner Nick Hiser is already making his presence felt at Buena High School.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Colts participated in the John Gleeson Lancer Invitational, and Hiser led all Colts in the 5,000 meter run with a 17:17.50, good for 21st among all racers.
For Hiser, that was also his best race this season.
“I ran pretty well there and the team finished fifth overall so it was a great day,” he said. “It was a tough course too because it is all on grass, and it has a few hills.”
Buena’s boys ran hard as a team at John Gleeson, finishing the meet in fifth place with 171 points
“Nick ran really well at the Gleeson Invitational, he has been steady this season along with the other top four runners,” Buena coach Roger Bristow stated. “Some days our top runner is Nick or Sebsastian Ramsey but it doesn’t matter to me who the top five as long as they are our five.”
Hiser participated in the Eye of the Tiger on Saturday, Oct. 23 and ran the 5,000 meter in 17:17.8, good for 13th.
While the Colts do not have a go-to runner, everyone is expected to pick up the slack.
“I do not have a designated number one or two runner, but every runner should have the ability to step up when another runner is struggling,” Bristow stated.
Hiser has run cross country during both of his high school years and is a runner the Colts heavily rely upon.
“Hiser came out during his freshman year when COVID-19 was at its peak,” Bristow stated. “He ran well even then, he is a hard worker and is very coachable.”
For Nick, freshman and sophomore year are like night and day.
“Oh, it has been very different, last year I was still exploring what to do with the sport and how to recover after running,” Hiser commented. “This year, I feel more adapted to the team as a whole.”
Despite Nick’s youth, he has already shown tremendous dedication to running.
“Nick showed us last year that he wanted to compete at a high level, and he is committed to the sport,” Bristow said. “I appreciate his work ethic and commitment to improving.”
“This season, my goal is to run a 5K in less than 17 minutes,” Hiser said. “My best this season so far is 17:04 so I am right on the cusp.”
Hiser’s favorite movie is McFarland USA, a 2015 cross country film starring Kevin Costner.
“It was really why I started cross country because before seeing that film, I did not know anything about cross country,” Hiser stated. “After seeing that movie, I became interested in running, and now I am here.”
After high school, Hiser would like to work for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
“Ecology is my favorite subject because I am interested in learning about different endangered species,” Nick stated. “I think environmental science is very interesting.”
Hiser’s dad, Chris, was a Game and Fish officer for three years, which sparked Nick’s interest in the field.
“He worked there before Sierra Vista’s Police Department and from what I hear, it is very interesting and I like to fish a lot as well,” the Buena runner stated.
While his father worked there, Nick learned the importance of wildlife conservation.
“Animals are a generation as well, and I think preserving them and keeping them healthy is beneficial to our community,” Hiser said.
When Nick is not prepping for his next race, you can frequently find him fishing.
“During the trip we had back in June, we went up to Willow Springs Lake up in Payson and we ended up catching about eight or nine trout,” Nick commented. “They were each around 14 to 16 inches as well so they were pretty good sized.”
Next up for the Colts is the sectional championship on Wednesday, Nov. 3, hosted by Buena. Hiser and his team will run in the first race of the afternoon which is scheduled for 2 p.m.
