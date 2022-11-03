DOUGLAS — Every year Douglas High School swim coach Donna Savill gives out Rising Star awards to freshmen she thinks have some serious potential.
Emilio Hunt, a senior at DHS, got that award when he was a freshman and is living up to Savill’s expectations.
Emilio has qualified for the state swim meet as a member of Douglas’ 200 and 400 freestyle relay team which also includes Brayan Toscano, Derick Pena, Christian Martinez and Jose Bacaparra.
Savill says this is the first time DHS has qualified a relay team for state since 2010. The last time an individual qualified for state from DHS was Davis Ray in2014.
Hunt, 17, is the second-oldest son of Marvel and Edrick Hunt of Douglas. He has been a member of the swim and soccer teams all four years he’s been at DHS.
When asked what attracted him to swimming, Hunt said it’s the adrenaline he gets every time he soars off the diving board.
Hunt is a member of all three swimming relay teams. He also competes in the 100 backstroke.
“I prefer freestyle over backstroke,” he said. “There is something about that race that I really like.”
Hunt says he is excited for the opportunity to compete at state.
Themeet takes place Nov. 4-5 at Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa.
Hunt says it has been a lot of fun swimming for Savill these past four years. Being with his teammates is another reason he continues to swim.
After high school Hunt plans on attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff but hasn’t decided on a major. He says if the opportunity comes to swim at the next level he’d definitely take it, but that conversation has yet to arise.
Hunt says between swimming and soccer, soccer is his favorite.
“He came out for swimming to get in shape for soccer,” Savill said.
Hunt says his favorite subject is math, his favorite food is sushi, he likes listening to a variety of music and in his spare time he hangs out with his family or friends.
He works part-time at the Douglas Aquatic Center where he is a lifeguard.
Savill says having Hunt on her team has been enjoyable. She also coached his older brother, Edrick.
“It’s been fun to watch him grow,” she said. “He has really matured, which is really important for athletes both in and out of the pool.”
Savill describes Hunt as a great leader who is willing to work with his fellow athletes and help them improve.
“That is something that was handed down to him by other seniors,” she said. “That’s pretty cool, that is something he has continued to carry on.”
Savill says relay swimming is competitive because many of the swim teams are club teams. For Douglas to get two relay teams to state is quite an accomplishment.
“We’ve got some pretty good swimmers,” she said. “We’ve broken (school) records and still didn’t get to state. Those are some phenomenal records. (Hunt) is the major drive behind our teams qualifying for state. He’s the fastest swimmer in all three of our relays. The kids who are behind him are good and young, he’s just exceptional. He’s been a part of one of my best male teams I’ve had in a long time.”
