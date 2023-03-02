SIERRA VISTA — It’s unusual these days to find a high school athlete who competes and excels in three sports. But at Buena High School, Hunter Haymore turns out to be the exception.

Haymore started his senior year in September as a tight end and defensive end on the Colts football team. He was good, too. He played in 10 games, caught eight passes for 116 yards, scored two touchdowns, and was a terror on the defensive side of the ball, logging seven hurries.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments