SIERRA VISTA — It’s unusual these days to find a high school athlete who competes and excels in three sports. But at Buena High School, Hunter Haymore turns out to be the exception.
Haymore started his senior year in September as a tight end and defensive end on the Colts football team. He was good, too. He played in 10 games, caught eight passes for 116 yards, scored two touchdowns, and was a terror on the defensive side of the ball, logging seven hurries.
He recently played in his final high school basketball game in a state playoff game in Vail against Cienega on Feb. 16. The Colts were eliminated from postseason play by the Bobcats, 64-53. Haymore scored five points
His efforts this past season helped him earn second team all-region honors.
And now it is on to baseball for Haymore as he finishes his final year in a royal blue jersey. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, he will use his big frame to cover all the angles at first and third base.
“Hunter may do some catching, too,” said Buena coach Mark Schaefer. “I’d like to see him get more at-bats this season.”
When asked which of the three sports is his favorite, Haymore quickly answered: basketball.
Schaefer found the answer to be no surprise. “All the Haymores love basketball, but I saw a lot of film on Hunter this year in football, and I thought he did an excellent job on both sides of the ball.”
Schaefer has coached all the Haymores at one time or another, including Hunter’s dad, Kegan.
Haymore’s basketball coach at Buena, Tyler Molesworth, will miss No. 14.
“We come to rely on Hunter’s shooting,” Molesworth said. “He was our best 3-point shooter. He opened things up. He took the pressure off the guys and hit the outside shot.
“Being a three-sport athlete isn’t easy. Hunter doesn’t have much time to prepare, but he’s a coachable kid who always wants to learn and get better. He’ll do whatever it takes to get the job done.”
Haymore is quick to acknowledge his parents.
“I couldn’t have accomplished any of this without the support of my mom and dad,” he said. “My father has never missed any of my games.”
It’s up in the air where Haymore may end up after graduation.
“I’m not sure yet,” he said. “I may attend Ottawa University, a small four-year school outside of Phoenix, or on a mission for two years with the LDS Church. I’m not sure which way I’ll go.”
He still has a few months to mull it over. As for Haymore’s parents, it’ll be a shock when they discover their son will no longer suit up for the Buena Colts.
