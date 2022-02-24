SIERRA VISTA — Whether he is setting up his teammates, diving for loose balls or locking down his defensive assignment, Jake Smith is the Buena Colts’ Swiss army knife.
“I met Jake when he moved up to varsity his sophomore year, and he is just a kid that wants to win and has the will and desire to be great,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “Jake is not flashy, but he will do whatever it takes to win and take on jobs other people are unwilling to do.”
Last season Smith made the 5A Southern Region first team after averaging 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists during his junior season.
“He has matured, obviously, and he is a good kid who makes great decisions on and off the court,” Molesworth said. “We would not have as many wins this season without Jake’s contributions.”
Smith also was named regional defensive player of the year after registering 3.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Smith’s favorite play is “14 chest.”
“I dribble over and pass to Cooper (Jones), and then I cut while Cooper passes it to a big man who lobs it to me for a layup,” Smith said. “That play has worked pretty well this year.”
This year, Smith has upped his averages to 14 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists and three steals.
He leads the Colts in assists, rebounds, steals and blocks.
Much like Smith, his favorite player was a do-it-all guy.
“I like Larry Bird because Bird could do pass, score, rebound or whatever you needed,” Smith said. “He never had an off night and always showed up for his team.”
Smith is a hoop historian.
“I liked watching old games of Bird when I was younger, so it helped me become a fan,” he said.
Smith is a leader on the court and in the locker room.
“As the point guard, I must run the team and act like a leader,” he said. “The team goes as I go, so I must keep the team thinking positive.”
The only major category Smith does not lead Buena in is points. That goes to his best friend Jones at 16.4 per game.
“I have known Cooper since kindergarten, so we are like brothers,” Smith said. “It helps us tremendously on the court because we have a connection not many people have.”
Of all the games in Smith’s career, defeating Higley 69-64 in the 5A quarterfinals Saturday is his favorite.
“It was the seventh time in school history that we advanced to the semifinals, so we are proud of that accomplishment,” he said.
