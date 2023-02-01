WILLCOX − Joendy Ruiz was born on the island of Puerto Rico, growing up in the southern part of the country playing his beloved baloncesto, which in English means basketball.
Natural disaster, a twist of fate, changed the life of this young U.S. citizen and his family living in the most southeastern part of the country.
A series of earthquakes beginning in the last days of 2019 and ending in 2020 rocked the southern areas of the island along the Punta Montalva fault line.
The deadly quakes did billions in damage, the Ruiz family was one of those displaced.
Three years later Ruiz found himself as a Willcox Cowboys varsity basketball player, on Senior Night Jan. 30, celebrating his final year of high school.
The thread that’s constant between those two places in time is baloncesto, because it didn’t matter where young Ruiz would be, basketball would be played.
Willcox head coach Paul McInnes remembers getting the young player on the Cowboys team.
“He came to us as a sophomore from Puerto Rico, spoke very little, almost no English, so he and I had fun learning from each other,” McInnes said. “But he started from day one. He’s the consummate team player, a great point guard.
“He’s developed his game to where he’s pretty lethal off the dribble, he could score. He’s not just an assist-type point guard. He’s brought a lot to our program in the way that he just goes hard, he doesn’t know any other way.
“I don’t think he ever looks at the score, I think he’s looking at the clock, because he never stops until I tell him to stop. So, he’s taught our boys a level of perseverance, it is that you don’t quit. That’s something we wanted to bring to the program the last two years, and he helped us with that.”
The 6-foot point guard is posting a solid season, leading the team with 295 points and in assists and steals. As a junior he scored 259 points.
Ruiz has fond memories of growing up in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the homemade basket and court set up by his grandfather.
He misses arroz con gandules, a rice dish made with pigeon peas he claims is his favorite food.
“It’s in our blood, ‘viene en la sangre,’ ” his mother, Maria Figueroa Ruiz, proudly claimed, explaining she was a player in her day and baloncesto was the family game.
“We were 8, I had all my brothers, Joendy’s uncles, and we all played,” she said. “We had a big open yard, and my father built a court. All the men and women in the family played.”
Fort Huachuca is what brought Jose Luis Ruiz and his family to Cochise County. He then took a U.S. Postal Service job in Safford. He catches the games with his wife along with Joendy’s brother, Jol, and sister, Darielys.
Word at the local middle school courts has it that Jol is an up-and-coming sixt- grade player, with an impressive big brother as role model.
Ruiz has a part-time gig at the local McDonald, and does typical young adult things, hanging with friends, enjoying a bit of reggaeton while playing baloncesto.
“I get along with everyone,” and said he relished the time on the varsity team.
He’s passionate about basketball, and while he played football, and that helped him stay in shape, there’s no baseball in future.
“I know they love baseball in Puerto Rico but for us, for me, I play baloncesto,” Ruiz said.
He’s planning on concentrating on scholastics this spring rather than sports. He believes continuing his education will improve his chances of playing more ball, and that’s his goal.
Ruiz has three games left this season. The Cowboys travel to Benson to take on the Bobcats on Thursday Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.