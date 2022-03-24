SIERRA VISTA — Mariah Cunningham, a 17-year-old senior, has started all four years on the Buena High School softball team. By her own admission, she’s all about softball and her statistics back that up.
“Softball is all I do. It surrounds my life, at home and school,” said Cunningham, who’s having a banner year for the Colts. By banner, we mean big banner, and currently that banner is on fire.
The Colts, coached by Mike Tomooka, are on a three-game win streak and are 7-4 overall. After 11 games, Cunningham has a .621 batting average and has an on-base percentage of .703. She’s also a force in the outfield with an .810 fielding average.
“You would wish everybody had that ability that she does, both knowledge of the game and the tools in her toolbox,” Tomooka said. “What we try to get her to do is to be more efficient with those tools, because she has not tapped her potential.”
Cunningham takes it all in stride.
“I just wait for my pitch, just wait for it to get there,” she said. “The team keeps me up. They’re not dragging me down, they keep me up, so I stay up.”
As they warm up or throw against the first batter, the Buena senior says she’s watching opposing pitchers closely.
“Since I bat second, when the first batter is up, I keep watching what she (pitcher) does, so I can see what she’s throwing,” she said.
Cunningham talked about her outlook at the plate.
“I’m a lefty, because everyone else isn’t, she’s going to throw different to me. I have to prepare myself for when that pitch does come,” she said.
Cunningham recalled going 5-for-5 it a recent game against the Tucson Rincon/University Rangers, facing their pitcher a final time.
“I’m not mentally, like, I need to hit the ball! If it happens, it happens, I’m not pressured to hit the ball, it just happens,” Cunningham said.
If anything drives Mariah’s love for softball, it’s her love for family. She speaks fondly of playing with her sister, declaring her dad, Charles Cunningham, as her lifelong coach, and recalling family and softball in the same breath.
“My dad’s basically been my coach my whole life,” the Buena senior said. “He’s made me better. Always practicing. When me and my sister are playing, he’s pushing us the hardest. Because he knows what we can do.”
Cunningham says her dad is one of her biggest motivators. She hails from a family of ballplayers.
“My whole family has been playing it, softball, my mom, my dad, so I was basically raised into it,” she said. “My older sister, Cheyenne, I know she works harder than I do.”
Cheyenne, who played softball at Buena High School from 2017 through 2021, two years under Tomooka, is on the softball teach at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, where she plays second base. Much like her younger sibling, she has a robust batting average of .530 and 27 RBIs.
“I didn’t realize how close her relationship was with her sister, as sisters, until after Cheyenne left,” Tomooka said. “So, I think they’re looking forward to playing together.”
Gleaming with pride, Mariah said of her plans, “I’m going to Eastern Arizona College, with my sister, I got a full ride up there.”
She committed to EAC in September and signed in November.
Cunningham sees her social life as rather basic.
“Hanging out with friends,” she said, and the typical life of a high school senior, with 50 runs scored in the last three years.
“And tacos! I like tacos. You can’t go wrong with some tacos,” Cunningham said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.