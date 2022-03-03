ST. DAVID — Baseball season in Cochise County was just hours into opening day when a young freshman pitcher for the defending 1A state champion St. David Tigers, Owen Judd, took the mound in his high school debut and hurled a complete game no-hitter, the first pitcher in the county to do so this season.
The freshman righty threw just 59 pitches, faced 16 batters and struck out 11 in a 10-0 win over the San Miguel Vipers.
“He didn’t really surprise me by what he did,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “He’s a guy that works hard in practice and works hard during the off season.
“I’ve watched him the past few years. I’ve seen him and his dad out throwing the ball and hitting the ball. He went out and did exactly what I told him to do and that was to go out and pound the strike zone. And that’s what he did; first-strike pitches and he just cruised.”
The coach said a throwing error late in the game prevented Owen from having a perfect game.
“I’ve been in this program for 15 years, and I think I’ve had two no-hitters,” Goodman said. “One of them was a combined no-hitter by two pitchers. This was the first one I’ve had by just one, and it just happened to be thrown by a freshman.”
Owen, 15, has been playing baseball since he was 4 or 5 in the San Pedro Valley Little League, beginning with the T-ball program.
“For me, I love the mental aspect (of the game),” Owen said. “Obviously, as a pitcher, I like to try and get inside the hitter’s head and make them wonder what I’m going to throw next.”
Judd said when he was told by Goodman he was going to start on the mound opening day, his first thought was “holy crap, I’m nervous.”
“I was nervous that whole weekend, but after that first inning was out of the way I relaxed and breezed from there,” he said, adding he was surprised when the game was over to learn he had thrown a no-hitter.
“My fastball was really working well,” he said. “They were too late on it.”
Sitting in the stands watching and cheering was his dad, Jace, and mom, Jolyn.
“Looking at him on the field in the uniform, he’s the smallest guy on the team,” Jace said, adding Owen stands 5-foot-8 and weighs around 150 pounds. “His uniform is a little saggy on him.”
Jace said watching his son pitch was something special.
“The top of the lineup always made me a little nervous,” he said. “But he sat them down quite easily. The deeper he got into the innings the more confident I became. It was something special and very exciting.”
Jace, like Owen, made sure to recognize the teammates around him that helped him accomplish this incredible feat.
“He had a great defense behind him, and he’s aware of that,” Jace said. “We talked about how he didn’t win that game, his team won that game. He was definitely on that day. Coach Goodman shook his hand after the game, congratulated him and reminded him to stay humble. I think that’s very important.”
Owen also plays junior varsity football and basketball for the Tigers but said his first love is baseball.
“Athletics is pretty much my whole life,” he said. “I’m not sure my mind can come off of athletics.”
Judd, the youngest of three kids, said his entire family is pretty much athletic.
“My grandfather (Sam Judd, who was born and raised in St. David) pitched on that same field when he was younger,” he said.
Jace added Owen comes from a long line of rock throwers.
“Owen grew up throwing rocks so baseball came natural to him,” he said. “He has good hand-eye coordination, which helps with his fielding and hitting. He’s a natural thrower.”
Jace described his son as a student of the game.
“He’s a student of the game,” the dad said. “For being a young kid, he pays attention. He has situational awareness. You know the players that were never great hall of fame ball players but ended up being good coaches because they were students of the game, that’s how I feel about Owen. Not that he’s not a good ball player, but he really pays attention to the integrate details of the ball game. He’s very dedicated regardless of what sport he’s playing.”
While Owen has favorite baseball players he admires, he said he just tries to do his own thing when he’s on the field.
Owen said playing for Goodman and the defending state champions is a lot of fun, and he is grateful to be a member of the team.
“I came in with the mindset of ‘let’s go get another one’,” he said. “Obviously, with the great coach that we have backing us up and being there for us has been great.”
Judd has dreams of playing ball collegiately and possibly professionally, if possible.
“I really love this game,” he said. “We have the players to win a state championship again. I really believe that we can, and we will.”
