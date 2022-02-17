ST. DAVID — Actions speak louder than words.
And for St. David junior Koy Richardson and his teammates, their athletic talents have been speaking volumes.
Richardson is a young man of few words. He generally has a quiet demeanor but when asked about his teams, teammates and coaches’ there is a dramatic change. He is very vocal about their unity, their family-like atmosphere, their selfless tendency to find the open man instead of always taking the shot or running for the touchdown.
This attitude of selfless play may be part of the key to the success that the Tigers have seen this year – in basketball and in football.
Since his freshman year, Richardson has participated in football as a wide receiver and safety, in basketball as a forward, and he also competes in track and field in the long jump, triple jump, high jump, pole vault and hurdles.
This year he has chosen to become a four-sport athlete for the Tigers by adding baseball.
“Sports are just part of my life,” Richardson said about his passion to compete.
He also understands that as a high school athlete he needs to have direction. For Richardson that direction is led by his positive energy and the support of his family, coaches and teammates.
“Athletes definitely need to have the desire to play and to be dedicated to their sport,” he said. “They also need to be coachable or it will be hard for them to progress.”
His St. David varsity coaches see this desire and dedication in Richardson at practice and in games. They attest that he is definitely a coachable athlete.
“Koy is extremely gifted athletically and very coachable,” St. David basketball coach Nathan Richardson, his uncle, said. “He is always positive, he’s a thinker, a student of the game. He never talks back. it’s always ‘yes sir’ or ‘no sir,’ and he’s always willing to do whatever we ask of him. He plays every minute of the game with confidence.”
St. David ended its basketball season with a 68-63 loss to Leading Edge in the state quarterfinals. The Tigers were 16-2 and won the 1A South Region with a 6-0 record.
Like his basketball coach, Richardson’s football coach offered accolades.
“Koy works very hard in practice,” coach Braden Davis said. “He’s quiet, never complains, and is always ready and willing to do whatever coaches ask him to do to improve. Koy is a great kid with a pleasant personality; everyone likes him. He’s kind and supportive of his teammates.”
Richardson and his football teammates finished state runners-up. They won the 1A South Region and had a 10-2 record. He was an all-region first team defensive back his sophomore and junior years.
“He’s a very natural athlete,” Davis said. “He was obviously a key member of our 2021 state runner-up football team.”
It is not surprising that Richardson’s parents, Seneca and Laron Richardson, are very proud of their son’s athletic accomplishments — but they are also simply proud to have him as their son. The fourth of seven siblings, has been raised in a family where grandparents and aunts and uncles and cousins all competed in numerous sporting events. Several of his aunts and uncles and cousins and his grandfather were/are coaches; his parents are St. David coaches.
“I never had the pleasure of coaching Koy, but my brother Nathan has,” father Laron said. “Athletics comes naturally to him; the sports he puts time into he does well at. He’s a hard worker and very much a team player; he’s a very unselfish player. I really enjoy watching him play sports and I can’t wait to see what he is able to accomplish his senior year. I’m proud of him.”
Koy’s mother, Seneca, is his track and field coach and sees firsthand the time and dedication he puts into sports.
“He is dedicated, driven, goal-oriented, and a naturally talented athlete,” Seneca said. “I’m always impressed with how humble he is about his athletic abilities. From a coach’s standpoint, he is very enjoyable to coach — he is always willing to learn and improve whatever he’s participating in. For me, he is super fun to watch in any sport; I just love watching him play.
“He’s just a pretty special kid; he’s a kind and loving brother and a super easy teenager who wants to do what’s right even when it’s hard and not the most popular thing to do. He’s just a joy to have in our family.”
As for his current athletic goals to complete his Richardson is working toward medaling in the state track and field championship meet in the high jump, javelin and pole vault. The future has him looking to dunk in a basketball game but, most of all, to become better every day.
In addition to competing athletically, Koy has been a member of the Future Farmers of America and the Health Occupations Students of America and is a second counselor in the “Priests’ Quorum” for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoys volunteering at youth basketball and football summer camps.
After graduation in May 2023, Richardson — like numerous members of his family including his father and two older sisters — plans to go on a mission for his church. He is undecided as to his future playing collegiate sports following his mission, but he does plan to study for a career as a chiropractor.
