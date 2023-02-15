ST. DAVID — Athletes of all ages set goals, whether they are to be achieved in a single game or event, in a season, in a career – or even accomplishing a personal record. The harder the goal the more dedicated the athlete must be to accomplishing it.

In basketball, a goal of many high school athletes is to finish their four-year playing career with 1,000 points. But for St. David's Mayla Trejo, that 1,000-point milestone came this year, her junior year, in the 1A Tucson Northwest/Southeast Super Regional Tournament against the Duncan Wildkats on Friday, Feb. 3.

