ST. DAVID — Athletes of all ages set goals, whether they are to be achieved in a single game or event, in a season, in a career – or even accomplishing a personal record. The harder the goal the more dedicated the athlete must be to accomplishing it.
In basketball, a goal of many high school athletes is to finish their four-year playing career with 1,000 points. But for St. David's Mayla Trejo, that 1,000-point milestone came this year, her junior year, in the 1A Tucson Northwest/Southeast Super Regional Tournament against the Duncan Wildkats on Friday, Feb. 3.
With 986 points going into the game, she needed only 14 more points. This season she is averaging 21.4 points per game.
It happened in the second quarter. She received a pass close to the baseline outside the key, looked to the basket, faked left then drove the baseline to the basket and went in for a layup. She was fouled as she went up but the ball found its mark, floating over the rim and through the net for two points. She went to the free throw line and point 1,001 was quickly earned. A high school milestone had been accomplished.
“It was good to see that all the early morning practices and all my extra workouts have really paid off,” said Trejo, who has been on the Tigers’ varsity since her freshman year. “I had a lot of family at that game; I always have a lot of family at my games. They are so supportive. And I can always hear my mom cheering the loudest. I could definitely hear her when I made my 1,000th point.”
Mayla works to continually improve and definitely enjoys competing against other teams. What she appreciates most about competing is working and learning with her teammates and coaches to accomplish their goals — the energy, dedication, and effort they put into their sport.
Trejo has many state honors in volleyball and basketball.
In volleyball her junior year she was selected to the 1A state all conference second team as a setter; she was also the 1A Tucson Southeast offensive player of the year and on the first team. Her sophomore year she received 1A state honorable mention and was the 1A South Region defensive player of the year.
The 2022-23 state and regional basketball honors are to come but her sophomore year she was selected to the 1A state all conference second team and 1A South Region first team.
Trejo is on the Arizona Interscholastic Association basketball leaderboard for not only the 1A rankings but also statewide (1A–6A). In 1A-6A she is seventh in the state in field goals with 199 and eighth in scoring. In the conference she is ranked first in scoring, second in 3-pointers with 59, third in field goals, fourth in steals with 5.3 per game, sixth in assists with 3.4 per game, and eighth in free throws with 56. She leads the region in scoring, field goals, free throws, 3-pointers and steals and is second in assists and fifth in rebounding.
“As an athlete, Mayla is a coach’s dream,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “She gives you 100% effort every day at practice and in every game. It’s that cliché that you want your best players to be the first person in the gym and the last one out — that’s actually her. She shows up every morning at 6 a.m. to practice before school and she always wants to stay after practice to get more shots in.
"She just works hard, and she deserves every honor she has received so far. What makes her special is that, as good as she is as an athlete, she is a better person; she’s always trying to do what’s best for her teammates and friends, she’s kind, she does everything the right way. She’s just a great kid. Her actions speak for themselves.”
St. David volleyball coach Breana Tillett echoes those feelings.
“Mayla is willing to do whatever you ask of her as an athlete,” Tillett said. “She’s always putting 100% in, whether it’s playing on the court or conditioning — she just gives it her all in everything she does.
"This past season we asked a lot of her by setting and also being a hitter when she was in the front row. I know how much time she puts in outside of practices and games. She is a very humble person; she really cares about those around her. She also has a fun sense of humor. Overall, she’s an awesome person.”
Her parents, Marie and Damon, are proud of Mayla’s athletic accomplishments, but they are equally proud of her as their youngest daughter (she has three brothers and two sisters).
“As an athlete, Mayla works really hard; she really loves volleyball and basketball,” said her mother, Marie “Since she was about 5 years old, she would watch her siblings play ball and she would always want to play ball with them — they were a good motivation for her.
"She couldn’t wait until she got into sixth grade at St. David so she could play school sports. And she has always made goals, like being on the A team in sixth grade, which she did. Now she gets up early in the morning and she practices – and that’s outside of school practice.
"She sets high goals for herself. She doesn’t try to be better than anyone else, she just tries to be better than she was the game before or last year. When she’s on the court she always gives her best. She really works hard.
“She’s helpful and she’s kind; she has a niece and nephews that she loves, and they love her. She’s just an awesome daughter; she’s a lot of fun. I always say that she’s the life of the party; whenever she’s there it’s a lot more fun.”
“I think she’s an absolutely amazing athlete,” said her father, Damon, a St. David alumni who competed in basketball and baseball. “She works hard, she loves what she does, and she’s dedicated. She has great coaches, too. She’s just the best daughter; and as a sister she has to be the best ever because she really loves her sisters and brothers. But I think her dream is to beat her dad one-on-one in basketball!”
Outside of playing competitive basketball and volleyball, Trejo enjoys swimming and outdoor activities. She also likes helping with her family’s business, Grasshopper Landscaping.
Trejo, who still has the 1A state basketball tournament as well as her senior year of athletics ahead of her, is already looking forward to the possibility of playing college basketball. But, for now, she will continue to work to be the best that she can be as a St. David Tigers athlete. And she will definitely appreciate the memories of her junior year — the time spent competing with her teammates, what she learned from her coaches, the support of her family and friends and her 1,000-point milestone.
