ST. DAVID — Talent and cohesiveness are two of the strongest qualities St. David varsity football coach Braden Davis sees in his Tiger athletes.
“This is the most talented team I’ve seen at St. David since we were in the 2016 semi-finals,” Davis said. “We only graduated three senior players last year. I’m really looking forward to an exciting season.”
Some of the strengths Davis sees in his Tiger players are their speed, depth and work ethic.
“We aren’t huge but we are fast,” Davis said. “We have several returning starters and with our underclassmen, we have more depth then we have had in the past.
“Our athletes have been committed to working hard in the weight room with coach Barker which has made a big difference, putting everything together. We have the potential to do very well this season.”
Davis, who runs the Tigers offense, is assisted by defensive coordinator Greg Barker, line coach Geoff Wilson as well as defensive back and receivers’ coach Brett Bailey. Team captains are Logan Davis, Robby Gooding, Kason Jacquez, and junior Talon Hanie.
The Tigers are a member of the 1A South conference who compete in 8-man football. Teams in the conference include St. David, Duncan, Fort Thomas, San Manuel and Valley Union.
Assistant coach Greg Barker is enthusiastic for what he sees as a very good season.
“We have a solid group this year with several returning athletes,” Barker said. “We definitely have depth in more positions than we had last year. We (coaches) are impressed with how hard our athletes are working and what we are seeing in practices. This season should be a lot of fun.”
Senior defensive end and offensive tight end Kason Jacquez , a 2019-20 1A division 1st team all-state tight end, is looking forward to competing after being out of athletics since March due to the Arizona high school COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are realizing our full potential and putting in the time and work in practices,” Jacquez said. “We are growing together as a team – we are brothers. Everything seems to come together when you’re playing with family!”
Fellow Tiger teammate, senior quarterback and defensive safety Logan Davis (a 2019-20 1A division 2nd team all-state quarterback), is also excited to be back on the field after COVID-19 cut short his spring 2020 baseball season.
“It was difficult not being able to play baseball but now that we’re back to school, we’re working even harder as a team in football,” Logan Davis said. “What our team may lack in size we make up in quickness, in speed.”
The Tigers will be competing in their first game of the season against the Lincoln Preparatory Academy Lightning in Chandler on Friday.
“We have the ability and the confidence,” Braden Davis said. “We will have to work for every win. No team will be a pushover.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.