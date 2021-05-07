DOUGLAS — The sixth-seeded Cochise College Apaches defeated fourth-seeded South Mountain 10-2 in the Region 1 semifinals Thursday.
With the win, Cochise will now face Central Arizona College, regular season conference champions, Friday at 11 a.m. in the second round of the tournament. The loser of that game will meet South Mountain Friday afternoon.
Cochise used a three-run second inning to take an early lead Thursday. Javier Gutierrez had an RBI double and Jimmy DeLeon and Gerardo Hernandez each had RBI singles.
South Mountain scored a run in the bottom of the third. Eduarny Martinez’s run in the fifth off a Gutierrez base hit pushed the Apaches lead back up to three.
The Cougars scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, giving the Apaches a two-run lead.
In the top half of the eighth, Cochise sent nine batters to the plate and scored six runs off five hits, the big blow coming via a three-run home run by Aaron Marsh. G Hernandez had an RBI triple and Ethan Silcox an RBI double.
Freshman Nate Rohlicek, who earlier this week was awarded second-team All-ACCAC/All-Region honors, was the winning pitcher for Cochise, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs and five hits while striking out five and walking one. Treyjan Meza threw 3 1/3 innings in relief and allowed no runs and one hit while fanning four and not allowing a walk.
Cochise had 15 hits. Gutierrez was 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Hernandez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Makai Desoto was 3-for-5, Marsh and DeLeon each were 2-for-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.