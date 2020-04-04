SIERRA VISTA — The end of the Buena High School boys basketball season didn’t end senior Isaiah Baugh’s career.
The guard signed his letter of intent to play at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas on Tuesday. According to the Bethany College athletics website the school is in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and are a member of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).
Baugh attend the school on a full ride scholarship. Although he hasn’t visited the school in person he has been in contact with some of the coaches and is somewhat familiar with Kansas because he lived there before.
“I’m looking forward seeing what my teammates are like,” Baugh said. “It means everything (to be able to continue to play).”
The guard played for the Colts varsity team two of the three years he has lived in Sierra Vista. Last season he averaged 13 points per game and finished the season with 272 points.
“He is a very talented offensive player, and an explosive scorer, particularly off the dribble,” Dave Glasgow wrote in an email statement to the Herald/Review. “Zeke has a really nice pull-up and finished well at the rim, both in the half-court and in transition. He also rebounded the ball really well for us, averaging over six a game.”
Baugh said his favorite memory of being with the basketball team was this season and going to the Elite 8. He said the bond he had with his teammates is what made it extra special.