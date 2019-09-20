Benson outlasts Bisbee in four sets

BISBEE — Bisbee volleyball dropped to 1-3 on the season Thursday night with a 3-1 loss to visiting Benson High School.
The Pumas lost the first game 26-24 after blowing a 22-18 lead. Bisbee bounced back and won the second game 26-24. However, they could not close out the match as they lost the third game 25-17 and the final game 27-25.
"Based on the scores you can see it was very exciting," Joni Giacomino wrote in an email to the Herald/Review. "We played some great ball tonight and we are very proud of the effort and improvement on the varsity team. There was great hustle and communication."
Game stats:
Val wright: 6 assists, 3 kills, 2 digs
Jimena Valdez: 5 kills, 1 block, 4 digs
Yasmin Morales: 9 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 6 digs
Gabby Lopez: 1 ace, 7 assists, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs
Jenitzia Valenzuela: 5 aces, 3 kills, 9 digs
Lexi Lopez: 8 digs
Audelissia Arreola: 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs