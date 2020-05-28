COUNTY — The Herald/Review Best of Preps winners will be announced in a video ceremony on Sunday.
The video will be posted on the Herald/Review’s Facebook page on Sunday announcing the winners for each sport and our special awards, including male and female Athletes of the Year. The list of nominees were posted in early May and features more than 300 athletes and coaches from schools across the region.
A special publication with features on the winners and special messages from the spring coaches about their seniors will be available in Sunday’s edition of the Herald/Review. All subscribers will receive one in their Sunday papers and copies of the paper can be picked up at dealers.
Congratulations to all the nominees and winners!