BISBEE — It was a thrilling home debut for the 2019-2020 Bisbee High School girls and boys basketball teams Tuesday night as they welcomed region rivals Pima to town.
Both games proved how important making free throws can be, as the Bisbee girls used them to win their game 60-55, while made foul shots by Pima’s boys team put them out of Bisbee’s grasp in the nightcap.
Bisbee’s girls team tipped off first and had a hot start as they jumped to a four-point lead. Their lead dwindled to one, 6-5, in less than a minute. The Pumas we able to push their lead back to four but again the Roughriders were able to use their transition game for quick points and tie the game 12-12 with 3:15 to play in the opening frame. Staying at arm’s length was the story of Tuesday’s game as the largest lead of the game was 10 points.
Late buckets by Gabby Lopez put the Pumas ahead as the home team led 19-15. Lopez scored 11 of her team leading 27 points in the first quarter. The intensity carried over into the second frame as the teams were either tied or Bisbee led by a bucket until the halftime horn. Bisbee held a 25-23 advantage into the intermission.
The Pumas found their offensive rhythm on the third quarter. Lopez scored 11 of the team’s 14 points, five of which were from the foul line. While Bisbee reignited their spark, so did the Roughriders. Pima took their first lead of the game three minutes into the quarter and were able to maintain it until Bisbee tied the game 37-37 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
Jenitzia Valenzuela gave the Pumas back the lead after sinking a lay up after stealing the inbound pass. She had nine points in the final frame. Bisbee pushed their lead to 10 points with 3:30 to play but it slipped to six with 21 seconds to play. Bisbee prevented Pima from getting any closer, following their Boyd Baker Tournament championship with their first win of the regular season.
Boys team
The boys hoped to keep the winning momentum going from the girls game, but missed baskets from inside the paint late in the game prevented them from picking up their first win of the season, handing them a 61-46 loss.
Pima opened the game with four quick points, which Bisbee’s Luke Hammett countered with his first of four 3-pointers of the game. He finished with 12 points in the loss. Pima continued to lead throughout the first quarter and held a 21-17 lead at its conclusion. Both teams had a sloppy second quarter but a late offensive surge by the Pumas kept them within three points, 29-26, at halftime. Foul trouble in the second half prevented the Pumas from catching the Roughriders as Pima pulled away.
Both teams are back on the court on Thursday when they travel to Willcox.