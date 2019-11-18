PHOENIX — Fall sports concluded over the weekend with the state cross-country meets held at the Cave Creek Golf Course.
Bisbee and Buena high schools sent both their girls and boys teams, while Tombstone was represented by their lone female runner, Jessika Howard, who qualified on her own. Howard finished the Division IV race about in the middle of the pack, placing 92nd out of 160 runners.
The Colts had a strong showing, as both teams finished in the top 10 in Division II. Buena’s boys finished eighth and the girls finished 10th. Bisbee competed in Division IV, where the boys came in 20th and the girls were 11th.
Buena Boys Results: 221 boys competed in the race
Andy Richardson — 30th
Aidan Falcon — 45th
Albert Diaz — 46th
Brandon Reels — 67th
Sebastian Ramsey — 97th
Nathan Haws — 114th
Colin Hamilton — 153rd
Buena Girls Results: 195 girls competed in the race
Sarah Pedersen — 24th
Amiya Matthews — 49th
Hali Nix — 73rd
Kaila Hart — 84th
Luisa Bucher — 94th
Bisbee Boys Results: 191 boys competed in the race
Ramon Loya — 43rd
Joel Enriquez — 88th
David Donahue — 122nd
Jaden Lumpkin — 123rd
Fernando Gallegos — 147th
Jesus Moreno — 167th
Jose Pulido — 182nd
Bisbee Girls Results: 160 girls competed in the race
Kiera Lumpkin — 25th
Brynn Lumpkin — 54th
Paloma Asaro — 91st
Yasmin Morales — 128th
Jade Luinstra — 130th
Leticia Ruiz — 140th