PHOENIX — Fall sports concluded over the weekend with the state cross-country meets held at the Cave Creek Golf Course.

Bisbee and Buena high schools sent both their girls and boys teams, while Tombstone was represented by their lone female runner, Jessika Howard, who qualified on her own. Howard finished the Division IV race about in the middle of the pack, placing 92nd out of 160 runners.

The Colts had a strong showing, as both teams finished in the top 10 in Division II. Buena’s boys finished eighth and the girls finished 10th. Bisbee competed in Division IV, where the boys came in 20th and the girls were 11th.

Buena Boys Results: 221 boys competed in the race

Andy Richardson — 30th

Aidan Falcon — 45th

Albert Diaz — 46th

Brandon Reels — 67th

Sebastian Ramsey — 97th

Nathan Haws — 114th

Colin Hamilton — 153rd

Buena Girls Results: 195 girls competed in the race

Sarah Pedersen — 24th

Amiya Matthews — 49th

Hali Nix — 73rd

Kaila Hart — 84th

Luisa Bucher — 94th

Bisbee Boys Results: 191 boys competed in the race

Ramon Loya — 43rd

Joel Enriquez — 88th

David Donahue — 122nd

Jaden Lumpkin — 123rd

Fernando Gallegos — 147th

Jesus Moreno — 167th

Jose Pulido — 182nd

Bisbee Girls Results: 160 girls competed in the race

Kiera Lumpkin — 25th

Brynn Lumpkin — 54th

Paloma Asaro — 91st

Yasmin Morales — 128th

Jade Luinstra — 130th

Leticia Ruiz — 140th

