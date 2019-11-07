REGION — Buena and Bisbee cross-country teams had strong showing in the sectional races in Rio Rico on Wednesday.
Each of the boy and girl teams for both schools qualified for the state meet, which will be held on Nov. 16 at Cave Creek Golf Course.
The Bisbee boys finished third of 20 teams while the girls finished fourth in the Division IV race.
Puma head coach Armando Ballesteros said his boys finished higher than he expected them to.
As for the Colts, the girls finished fourth and the boys finished fifth in the Division II competition.