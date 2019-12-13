BENSON — Bisbee girls basketball traveled to Benson on Friday and left with a 44-34 win to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Freshman Gabby Lopez once again lead the Pumas with 23 points and five steals. Jimena Valdez had four points and eight rebounds to help keep Bisbee's momentum going in the game. Yasmin Morales had seven points and two blocks for the Pumas.
"They played a tough game," head coach Courtney Borquez wrote in a statement to the Herald/Review. "We need to tweak a few things and put more points on the board but we took the win."
Bisbee is back on the court Wednesday when they travel to Valley Union.