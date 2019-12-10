THATCHER — For the first time in decades, the Bisbee High School girls basketball team defeated Thatcher High School. The Pumas beat the Eagles 44-34 on their home court Tuesday night.
Gabby Lopez led Bisbee with 15 points, Jimena Valdez had 9 points and Melissa Villegas hit all her 3-pointers to also finish with nine points.
Jenitzia Valenzuela had outstanding defense leading the Pumas with five steals. Brynn Lumpkin carried the team in rebounds with seven.
“The girls were able to hold Thatcher from shooting many baskets and played a great game,” said head coach Courtney Borquez in an email to the Herald/Review.
“They left it all on the court and I couldn’t be more proud. It’s been years since we beat Thatcher and the girls (are) so excited. This means so much to us. They have worked hard to get where they are now. We still have work to do, but we’re over the moon with this victory.”
Bisbee improves to 3-0 and looks to keep up their winning ways when they travel to St. Augustine on Thursday.