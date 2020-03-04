BENSON — Bisbee High School’s golf team participated in their first match of the season Tuesday afternoon at the San Pedro Golf Course in Benson.
The Pumas competed against Benson, Willcox and Morenci.
They finished in first with their top three golfers claiming the top three spots overall.
RJ Wright, who is Bisbee’s number one golfer, shot a 3-under 33.
Noah Swisher followed with a plus 6 and Cade Morales finished in third with a plus 10. As a team Bisbee shot plus 30, which head coach Rocky Wright said “is a solid team score.”
Bisbee’s next match is March 31 at Willcox against the Cowboys and Morenci.