Bisbee outlasts Pima in overtime

PIMA — Bisbee outlasted Pima Friday night to stay perfect on the season. The Pumas defeated the Roughriders 18-12 in overtime.

The Pumas were able to get the win in overtime after stopping the Roughriders quarterback on a 4th and inches on a QB sneak. Bisbee's senior quarterback RJ Wright hit Dano Lopez on an 11-yard touchdown pass to put Bisbee up 18-12 in overtime.

Wright connected with Manny Amaya on a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter to tie the game 12-12.

The 4-0 Pumas travel to Morenci next week for another tough non conference game.

