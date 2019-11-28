Bisbee High School’s girls basketball took the championship at the Boyd Baker Tournament in Tucson Wednesday evening. The tournament is hosted by Amphitheater High School and featured five games for the Pumas.
On Monday, Bisbee faced San Manuel and beat them 51-9. They were led by Gabby Lopez with 11 points and Jenitzia Valenzuela added nine points. Valerie Wright was the teams top rebounder in the game with six.
Bisbee was back on the court Tuesday when they played Joseph City and won 59-15 with Valenzuela leading with 14 points and Melissa Villegas chipping in with nine points. The Pumas finished the day with a 60-17 win over Duncan. Lopez scored 21 points to lead Bisbee and Valenzuela added 14 points.
Wednesday, the Pumas played Willcox and won 58-20, with Lopez again leading the way, this time with 18 points. Brynn Lumpkin had eight points in the win and tied with Yasmin Morales for the team’s leader in rebounds with seven.
Bisbee played for the championship against St. David Wednesday night and won 42-37. Lopez once again had the hot hand, scoring 20 points, and Lumpkin chipped in with 6.
The Pumas play their first game on their home court on Tuesday when they host Pima.
Submitted by Courtney Borquez