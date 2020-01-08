BISBEE — Bisbee High School’s girls and boys basketball teams defeated familiar foes Tombstone High School on Tuesday night.
The Bisbee girls defeated Tombstone 58-21. They were led by Gabby Lopez who had 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Yamin Morales and Lexi Lopez each had nine points in the win. Wednesday’s 2A rankings had the Pumas as the No. 2 team in the state, dropping from their No.1 spot on Tuesday. Head coach Courtney Borquez said this is the highest the team has been ranked in a long time.
“It’s been amazing,” Borquez said. “I’m incredibly proud of the girls. ... We have to remind them and reiterate you have to play their game.”
The Puma boys won 74-18 Tuesday night on their home court. The win gave Bisbee their first back-to-back wins of the season, after defeating Morenci before the holiday break.
David Ballesteros, who leads the league in scoring, had 18 points, two rebounds, eight steals and seven assists in three quarters.
Luke Hammett came out hot and scored 13 points in the first quarter to set the stage. He finished with 15 points, five assists and three steals. Edward Holly started the game and his defense presence and rebounding helped the Pumas secure many rebounds. He finished with four points and six rebounds. Miguel Urcadez came off the bench and brought even more defensive energy. He finished with 13 points, three rebounds and four steals.
“We played a great game with great energy on defense,” head coach Mike Hernandez wrote in a statement to the Herald/Review. “Tombstone lost one of their players due to an ankle injury but we played with the passion and focus I expect us to play every game.”
Bisbee travels to St. David on Thursday with the hopes of extending their win streak. Tombstone faces off against Baboquivari Thursday in Sells.