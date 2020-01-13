TUCSON — The 1st Annual Trojan Duals Invitational held by Catalina High School was a success for Bisbee and Tombstone high schools.
Four Pumas took first place, while Jacob Oliver’s second place finish was the highest for the Yellow Jackets.
As a team, Tombstone won four of their six matches and finished in the top half of the 12 teams. All 11 Tombstone wrestlers won individual medals.
TJ Hunter took 5th place at 108, Hunter Clark finished 4th at 115, William Greenlee at 126 took 6th, David Henshaw at 132 finished 5th, Dean Lepley took 3rd at 138, Aian Greenlee at 147 placed 4th, Nathan Gleason at 162 took 3rd, Dallas Mason at 184 finished 4th, Diego Nunez won 6th place at 222 and Ferris Mueller at 287 placed 4th.
In the girls tournament, Jasmine Jacquay won the championship at the 187 weight class for Tombstone. Like Jacquay, Bisbee’s three female wrestlers also had success in Tucson.
Freshman Adaecelli Noriega won her third consecutive first place medal in as many tournaments.
She was also voted outstanding wrestler for the girls tournament.
Leticia Ruiz, 110, also finished in first place while Danissa Serrano, 115, took third place for her weight class.
Christian Contreras, 285, and David Donahue, 126, were the high finisher for the Bisbee boys as they took first place in their respective weight classes.
Contreras was voted outstanding wrestler on the boys side. Victor Ramos, 182, finished in second place while Dario Noriega finished in third.
Matthew Smith, Hector Martinez and Steven Restrepo all finished in sixth in their respective weight classes.
Both teams wrestle this weekend in Tucson at the Flowing Wells Invitational.