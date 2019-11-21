REGION — Thirteen Bisbee and Tombstone football players were recognized for their efforts this season with region recognitions earlier this month.
The Pumas had five players selected for the 2A East All-Region First team and Tombstone had three. Bisbee finished their season with an 8-3 overall record and were eliminated from the state championship chase in the first round at Thatcher. Tombstone had a tough season, finishing with a 2-8 record, due to battling with low team turnout and learning a new system under first-year coach Jerry Rhoades.
2A East All-Region First team:
Bisbee:
D'marco Chavez - defensive back
Manny Amaya - defensive utility/flex player
Dano Lopez - receivers/tight end
David Ballesteros - linebacker
Alex Miranda - offensive lineman
Tombstone:
Jacob Bonilla - linebacker
Zeke Esparza - place kicker
Jacob Oliver - punter
2A East All-Region Second team:
Bisbee:
Alex Miranda - defensive lineman
Carlos Silva - defensive lineman and offensive lineman
RJ Wright - quarterback
Hunter Perry - running backs
Tombstone:
James Bryant - offensive lineman
Jacob Oliver - offensive utility/flex player
Jacob Bonilla - punt returner
Nathan Chamberlain - receivers/tight end