REGION — Thirteen Bisbee and Tombstone football players were recognized for their efforts this season with region recognitions earlier this month.  

The Pumas had five players selected for the 2A East All-Region First team and Tombstone had three. Bisbee finished their season with an 8-3 overall record and were eliminated from the state championship chase in the first round at Thatcher. Tombstone had a tough season, finishing with a 2-8 record, due to battling with low team turnout and learning a new system under first-year coach Jerry Rhoades.

2A East All-Region First team:

Bisbee: 

D'marco Chavez - defensive back 

Manny Amaya - defensive utility/flex player 

Dano Lopez - receivers/tight end 

David Ballesteros - linebacker 

Alex Miranda - offensive lineman 

Tombstone:

Jacob Bonilla - linebacker 

Zeke Esparza - place kicker 

Jacob Oliver - punter 

2A East All-Region Second team:

Bisbee: 

Alex Miranda - defensive lineman 

Carlos Silva - defensive lineman and offensive lineman 

RJ Wright - quarterback 

Hunter Perry - running backs 

Tombstone:

James Bryant - offensive lineman 

Jacob Oliver - offensive utility/flex player 

Jacob Bonilla - punt returner 

Nathan Chamberlain - receivers/tight end 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments