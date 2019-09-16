Bisbee volleyball drops match to Immaculate Heart for 1st loss of season

TUCSON — Bisbee High School volleyball traveled to Tucson to play Immaculate Heart High School on Friday and returned to town with their first loss of the season.
The Lady Pumas lost in a hard-fought, five-set match: 23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 26-24 and 12-15.
"Lack of communication and missed serves killed us," head coach Joni Giacomino wrote in an email to the Herald/Review. "We missed 20 serves total in this match. We still had some great plays and massive blocks, but just couldn't pull it off. We know what we need to work on and are focusing on those areas that killed us.
"Our blocking really improved, as well as our passing and setting. Out of 90 overall sets, we only had 5 bad ones. Great improvement on our ball control."
Bisbee is now 1-1 and is back in action Tuesday when they travel to Thatcher.