Bisbee volleyball rallies past San Manuel in season debut

BISBEE — One game into the season and one win for the Bisbee High School volleyball team. The Lady Pumas defeated San Manuel Saturday afternoon in straight sets: 25-23, 25-9 and 25-8.
The girls had first-game jitters, which forced them to work out their kinks as they came back for the remaining two game not only ready to play but ready to win.
Bisbee had two great serving streaks; one from Jenitzia Valenzuela, who had seven in a row including four aces in the stretch, and the other from Val Wright, who had nine in a row including four aces in the stretch.
The Lady Pumas’ defense really stepped up and covered the court in large part because of the good communication by the girls.
“Overall, the match was outstanding, especially for a first game and opener,” Head coach Joni Giacomino wrote in an email to the Herald/Review. “The coaching staff is very proud of the effort and hard work the girls put into their opening game.”
Bisbee’s next game is Friday when they travel to Immaculate Heart in Tucson.
Submitted by Joni Giacomino