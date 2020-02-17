PRESCOTT — The female wrestlers of southeastern Arizona shined at the second annual girls state tournament held this past weekend in Prescott Valley.
Jasmine Jacquay, of Tombstone, won her first three matches at the girls state tournament by fall, avenging a loss to a girl from Westwood then defeating a girl from Washington and Winslow.
In the 185-pound championship match, she faced the defending state champion, undefeated Mia Didur from Centennial. Jacquay lost by fall, which was the first time she was pinned by a female opponent.
The Tombstone senior finished second and with a 15-2 record. She will continue wrestling at Indiana Tech, where she was offered an athletic and academic scholarship.
Bisbee High School freshman Adacelli Noriega showed no nerves in her first state appearance. Noriega entered the tournament without a loss and finished with a 23-0 record. She defeated Isabelle Munoz of Casteel High School, which is a 5A school, by a score of 14-11.
Noriega scored three points on a near fall with 11 seconds left to become the 118-pound state champion. Her coach, Mike Chavez, said she is the school’s first-ever female wrestling state champion and the first for southern Arizona.
Noriega is also Bisbee’s first-ever freshman state champion.
“That little girl worked so hard,” Chavez said. “She does the little things nobody else wants (to do), which is why she’s succeeding.”
Bisbee brought home a second state champion for the first time. Christian Contreras, a junior, defeated the top three wrestlers in the state to win his first Division 4 state championship in the 285-pound weight class. Contreras’ brother Victor was the last state wrestling champion for Bisbee High School. He claimed his title in 2007.
“We never brought home two state champions,” Chavez said. “They did what they had to do to win. We’re proud of them.”
Buena’s four wrestlers, two girls and two boys, were held off the podium for the first time in at least two years.