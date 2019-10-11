Bobcats claw past Colts

TUCSON — The Cienega Bobcats won a hard-fought game over the Buena Colts Friday night, winning 26-19 on a strong running and defensive performance.
The game started with a flurry of offense, with both teams scoring twice in the opening quarter. From there, the defenses for both teams started to shine, but the Bobcats were able to take advantage of good field position on a late drive to put the game out of reach.
The Colts had one final drive to try to tie the game up or push ahead, but quarterback Jovoni Borbon mishandled the snap on a fourth and 11 play deep in Cienega territory, resulting in a turnover on downs and a victory for the Bobcats.
