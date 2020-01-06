BENSON — The McGlumphy-Comaduran Duals resumed wrestling for Benson High School and 13 other teams this past weekend.
In addition to the Bobcats, St. David and several familiar Div. IV foes participated in the two-day event that’s named after the late John “Mr. Mac” McGlumphy and Fred Comaduran. Catalina Foothills, Catalina Magnet, Desert View, Douglas, Empire, Flowing Wells, Morenci, Pima, Salpointe Catholic, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox participated in the meet.
Morenci, who were the heavy favorites heading into the event as they are a powerhouse in Division 4, claimed the top spot as a team. The Wildcats had eight first-place finishers, which included sweeping the 106- to 138-pound weight classes. Benson finished in second while Thatcher, Empire and Salpointe rounded out the top five teams.
Clayton Sherman at 145 and Clayson Goodwin at 220 were the Bobcats lone first-place finishers. Sherman defeated Braden Peglow of Empire in the first-place match. Goodwin beat Derek Gil of Catalina Foothills to earn his first-place finish. Caden Bellmore, 182-pound weight class, advanced to the first-place match but lost to Brayden Oliver of Thatcher in the finals for a second-place finish. Colton Tyra, 113, Connor Curtis, 120, and Ryan Francione, 154, earned third-place medals while Donte Smolinski, 138, finished in fourth place for the Bobcats.
Tombstone struggled at the tournament. As a team, the Yellow Jackets won two of their seven dual matches to put them in 12th out of 14 teams.
Individually, Ferris Mueller, at the 285 weight class, placed fourth and at 220 Diego Nunez placed sixth.
The Tombstone boys and girls teams wrestle Friday in the Trojan Invitational at Catalina Magnet High School in Tucson.