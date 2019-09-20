Borbon big on both sides of ball as Buena beats Desert View, 35-15

TUCSON — Jovoni Borbon was on fire once again for the Buena Colts, leading his team on both sides of the ball and coming away with a decisive 35-15 victory over the Desert View Jaguars Friday night.
Borbon connected with two different receivers for three touchdown passes, and found the endzone again with his legs to put the final score on the board and the game out of reach.
Borbon was also a force on defense, making several key tackles and breaking up a fourth down pass in the endzone from the safety position.
Tory Walters scored the other Colts touchdown on an 18-yard run, and Buena kicker Cole Mueller had a good night, connecting on all five PATs and making several crucial stops on kickoff returns when he was the last man to beat.
The 3-1 Buena Colts next face the 1-3 Apollo Hawks for their homecoming game.
Look for more coverage later online or in Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review.