TUCSON — Buena High School’s baseball team opened their season strong, playing Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Cowboy Up Baseball Tournament, hosted by Sabino High School.
The Colts were 4-1 in their five games. Their only loss came on Saturday in their final game, to Tanque Verde by a score of 5-4. Carlos Herrera and Luke Thrasher led Buena in hits in the loss. Sam Pitts started on the mound and in his three innings allowed eight hits, three earned runs and struck out three batters.
Buena opened their tournament with a 13-0 win against Cactus High School on Thursday. Herrera, Adam Grimm and Jon Enright had three hits each. Grimm led the Colts with 4 RBI, while Herrera and Enright each had two. Herrera pitched the entire five innings and allowed three hits and stuck out one Cactus batter.
The Colts followed their Thursday win with a 8-3 win over Peoria. Herrera, Thrasher and Josh Watt each had two hits. Watt also had 2 RBI and scored three times.
Cezar Fernandez was the winning pitcher. He went four of the six innings and allowed seven hits, three earned runs, walked two and struck out four.
Buena beat Pusch Ridge Christian Academy in their second game Friday afternoon by a score of 5-2. Grimm started on the mound for the Colts. He allowed four hits, two earned runs and struck out three batters in his four innings of work. Herrera and Thrasher led the team in hits with two apiece and Herrera had two of the team’s three RBI.
Buena plays their first home game of the season Tuesday when they host Walden Grove at 4 p.m.