SIERRA VISTA — It wasn’t ideal weather conditions for Buena High School’s baseball team’s home opener, but they weathered the storm and beat Walden Grove 5-3 Tuesday afternoon.
Carlos Herrera started on the mound for Buena and during his 3 2/3 innings of work allowed 5 hits, 1 walk and 6 strikeouts.
All three of the Red Wolves’ runs crossed while he was pitching but none of them were earned. Cezar Fernandez closed out the game and allowed 3 hits, 1 walk and struck out three Walden Grove batters.
Buena scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first when Herrera, who led off with a walk, crossed home plate on a single by Luke Thrasher. Walden Grove’s pitcher struck out two consecutive Buena batter to end the inning with runners on first and second.
The Colts added another run to their score in the bottom of the second inning to give them the 2-0 advantage. Jamie Werne led the inning off with a double to the centerfield fence and advanced on a bunt by Victor Lopez.
Three consecutive walks scored Werne and loaded the bases for the Colts.
The Red Wolves got out of the jam with a strikeout and a ground ball to the first baseman.
With the third inning came the rain which caused slips, slides and bobbles in the infield. Two errors by the Colts’ defense led to runs in the inning. A grounder was bobbled at second to allow runners to be safe at first and second. A line drive double scored both baserunners to tie the game 2-2. Walden Grove took their first lead of the game on a grounder that scored the runner at second.
Their lead didn’t last long, as a series of miscues by Walden Grove led to Buena tying the game and taking back the lead. Jon Enright lead the next inning off with a walk for the home team.
He was brought home on a double to center by Jovani Borbon to tie the game 3-3. Borbon then moved to third as the throw from the catcher to the second baseman, trying to catch Borbon stealing, sailed into the outfield. Borbon was them awarded home plate as the throw from the outfield bounced into the Buena dugout.
Buena led 4-3 through three innings.
Rain continued to fall into the sixth inning after a brief break, making the mud at home plate worse. Walks to Herrera and Austin Grimm with one out placed runners on first and second. Thrasher singled up the middle to load the bases with Enright up to bat. Enright was hit by a pitch to walk in the fifth run, which was enough for the home plate umpire to call the game in favor of the Colts as the rain continued.
The Colts return to the field on Friday when they host Desert View. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.