SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School powered past Cienega High in the team’s first region game of the season Thursday night for their seventh win of the 2019-20 campaign.
The Colts cruised past the Bobcats 42-21 to improve to 7-2 overall. Buena bursted to an 8-0 lead early in the first quarter and never looked back, with Jaslyn Booker scoring the first eight points for the Colts. Jadae Fehoko scored her basket late in the first frame to bump the home team’s lead to 10-0. Cienega scored their first points of the game with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Buena led 11-2 heading in to the second quarter.
The rest of Buena’s starters got on the board in the second quarter. Lydia Griffith scored four of her seven points in the fame, while Nohemo Romo and Alani Encinas scored their lone baskets of the night. The Colts offensive burst extended their lead to 10 points by the midway point of the quarter, and Buena took a 22-10 advantage into the halftime break.
Buena’s bigs, Booker and Fehoko, stole the show in the third quarter, with bucket after bucket from beneath the basket. Fehoko scored six points in the third frame while Booker added five to her total.
Both players finished with 14 points each to lead Buena in scoring.
With the game in hand. the Colts’ bench players closed out the win late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Buena is back on the court on Tuesday when they travel to Ironwood Ridge. They return to their home court on Friday to host Marana. The Colts were the No. 6 team in the 5A Conference after Thursday’s rankings, prior to the game.