Buena boys finish 8th in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. — The Buena High School cross-country team competed in the Desert Solstice Meet on Friday.
“It was great competition with some of the best teams in the state in attendance,” coach Roger Bristow wrote in an email to the Herald/Review. “Both teams did a nice job of competing in a big-meet atmosphere.”
Boys:
Varsity Team: 8th out of 35 schools. Team Score was compiled by combining the results from the Silver & Black Varsity races.
Individual results:
Freshman Race (220 competitors):
Sam Roark: 13th-19:48
Maverick Hardgrave: 73rd-22:31
Noah Chevalier: 132nd-25:16
Sophomore Race (176 competitors):
Noah Cummins: 68th-21:45
Ethan Rodriguez: 83rd-22:07
David Thomas: 88th-22:29
Junior Race (106 competitors):
David Olgilvie: 106th-24:00
Senior Race (98 competitors):
Eric Bhe: 54th-22:02
Varsity Silver Race (133 competitors):
Brandon Reels: 15th-18:08
Nathan Haws:16th-18:15
Colin Hamilton: 52nd-19:33
Sebastian Ramsey: 55th-19:37
Varsity Black Race (135 competitors):
Andy Richardson: 33rd-17:25
Aiden Falcon: 41st-17:41
Albert Diaz: 66th-18:24
Caleb Sieler: 125th-21:04
“The boys had a very good opening meet and know that as they continue to train, their efforts will continue to improve as well,” Bristow wrote.
Girls:
Freshman Race (126 competitors):
Luisa Bucher: 24th-24:46
Amelia McLachlan: 76th-29:47
Cameron Cross: 83rd-30:34
Junior Race (98 competitors):
Lyla Pacheco: 37th-26:39
Lamara Stuart: 44th-27:22
McKayla Pacheco: 48th-27:35
Varsity Blue Race (95 competitors):
Sarah Pedersen: 25th-20:58
Amiya Matthews: 80th-23:36
Haili Nix: 83rd-24:36
Kaila Hart: 84th-24:49
“The girls have some minor injury and conditioning issues but are working to steadily improve and have their sights set on racing better as the season progresses,” Bristow wrote.
The girls did not score as a team, as Buena only ran four in the varsity races.
Buena competes at home on Wednesday beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Submitted by Roger Bristow