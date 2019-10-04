Buena boys golf falls to CDO

SIERRA VISTA — Buena hosted Canyon Del Oro Thursday at Pueblo del Sol Country Club. The Colts scored 175 while CDO scored 160 as a team.
The Colts were lead by senior captain Isaac Ruiz who played very well and at one point was -3 after 7 holes but finished with a -1 under par 35.
CDO was lead by Senior Andrew Rivas who tied for low round of the day with a 35 of his own.
The Colts have three matches left and while they are very young, and the team state championship being a little out of reach, Ruiz sits now at seventh overall for a shot at being one of the top 18 individual qualifiers.
Next up for the Buena is Thursday at Tucson National’s Sonoran course against host Ironwood Ridge.
Then they finish the season with a home and home with Vail’s Cienega High on Oct. 22 and 24.
Senior night will be at Pueblo Del Sol on the 24th.